‘Glides past defenders’: Sky pundit says reported Arsenal, Everton target ‘destined for the top’

Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard is reportedly on the radar of Arsenal and Everton.

Kris Boyd has raved about Celtic striker and reported Arsenal and Everton target Odsonne Edouard on Sky Sports.

The former Rangers striker has been impressed with Edouard, and believes that the Celtic star is outstanding.

Boyd has also said the Frenchman is god enough to a top club in England and has outlined his attributes.

According to The Mirror, Arsenal are interested in signing the 22-year-old striker from Celtic and are considering a move for him in the summer transfer window.

Everton and Leicester City are also reported to be interested in the youngster, who is claimed to be valued at £30 million.

Boyd told Sky Sports about Edouard: "He's the outstanding player in the league - a class apart. There’s talk of him going to a mid-table team in England but he should just cut them out and go straight to the top with any of the big guns. He's got everything.

“He glides past defenders as if they are not there. He's got skill, although perhaps one criticism can be his finishing, he tries to place everything in the corners.

“He's not from the same finishing school as someone like Leigh Griffiths but in terms of the all round package, he's the best player in Scotland.

“Yes, he has the supply line from his team-mates but you've got to get into those positions. He'll go right to the top in England - he doesn't need to prove himself in that regard.

“If I was Celtic I would hold out for a record-breaking fee as he'll surpass the £20m for Moussa Dembele. He's destined for the top."

Good signing for Arsenal?

Arsenal already have two very good strikers in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, and Edouard would be a luxury player in attack.

However, if either Aubameyang or Lacazette leave this summer, then the 22-year-old would be a brilliant signing for the Gunners, especially as he would be good value for money in the long run.

Having said that, it must be noted that due to the current global health crisis, it is not clear when the summer transfer window will open or how much clubs would be able to willing to spend amid the economic uncertainty.