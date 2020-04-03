Friday Night Dinner: Who is Chris Bell? Ladders and love in episode 2!

Friday Night Dinner season 6 episode 2 sees Chris Bell swing by.

What's your favourite sitcom?

There are so many hilarious shows that come to mind, but we'd wager a good handful have come courtesy of Channel 4!

Over the years, they've delivered so many laughs with the likes of Fresh Meat, Peep Show, The Inbetweeners, Derry Girls and beyond.

All of these have been championed by audiences and a select few have gained iconic status. However, at the moment, the majority would answer such a question swiftly and confidently... "Friday Night Dinner, obviously."

When Robert Popper's brilliant series first arrived back in 2011 it didn't quite take off as it has now, but later down the line, it discovered new life on streaming services and earned a whirlwind of new admirers.

Now, it's one of the most beloved titles on telly, with many quotes cemented in popular culture and merchandise galore.

Recently, we were invited to join the Goodman family for season 6, which began airing on Friday, March 27th on Channel 4. The first episode served as a hilarious reintroduction to the fold, but there are plenty more laughs on the horizon.

HELP IN STYLE: Support the NHS with this amazing hoodie!

Friday Night Dinner: Chris Bell stars

Season 6 episode 2 - titled 'The Plastic Bag' - sees tensions rise as Adam is unable to tell Jackie that he loves her, but the real dilemma involves Martin as he becomes increasingly infuriated by a plastic bag that's stuck up a tree.

An odd scenario, but one which undoubtedly provides some comedy gold throughout.

Of course, the regular cast is back, but they're also joined by Chris Bell, who is simply credited as Ladder Guy.

"I definitely recognise him, what's he been in?" you may think to yourself or ask the family. Well, the chances are you've definitely seen him before.

EastEnders fans may find him familiar, as he dropped into the square back in 2017 for a couple of episodes (he played Alan). If you're not a soaps fan, there are plenty more parts where that came from though.

STAY SOCIAL! Best films to watch on Netflix Party

Chris Bell: Previous roles

According to IMDb, he first appeared on screens in a 2010 short called Tomorrow (he played Man in Pub).

Fast forward to 2013 and he played the titular role in Warren Badenski's serial killer film Simon, scoring later movie roles in the likes of 2014's He Who Dares (Det. Williams), Hooligans at War: North vs. South (Chris Nelson), Angel (Joe), Essex Boys: Law of Survival (Danny), I Am Hooligan (Eddie) and The Curse of Robert the Doll (Officer Sardy).

The same year he appeared in EastEnders, he also briefly appeared as Constable Madigan in the widely popular series Call the Midwife.

After that, he continued to land film roles in Bonded by Blood 2 (Club Manager), Knights of the Damned (Tybalt the Inn Keeper), Rise of the Footsoldier 3: The Pat Tate Story (Borstal Screw), Welcome to Curiosity (Craig) and the Haunted series.

In other news, watch Louis Theroux meet Joe Exotic.