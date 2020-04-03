Quick links

Four years ago Arsenal destroyed Liverpool in one-sided game: Everything since has changed

Dan Coombs
Mesut Ozil of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.
Arsenal's big win over Liverpool seems like even longer ago.

Jurgen Klopp, Manager of Liverpool reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on November 3, 2018 in London, United Kingdom.

Tomorrow marks four years to the day of Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool at The Emirates.

It was and remains one of the biggest defeats suffered by Klopp since taking over at Liverpool.

This was at the latter end of Klopp's first season and he inherited a side which lacks the fitness and finesse of today.

 

In 2020 Liverpool are closing in on the title, with Arsenal ninth, an incredible 42 points separating the two teams.

Back in 2016 it was different. After Arsenal's 4-1 win on April 4 of that that, the Gunners were nine points ahead of Liverpool, although still sat second, seven behind Antonio Conte's Chelsea.

The damage was done in the first half, with Arsenal soaring into a 3-0 lead by half-time thanks to a sensational 10 minute spell.

Hector Bellerin opened the scoring after 37 minutes, before Mesut Ozil scored a free-kick, and Alexis Sanchez added another.

Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez of Arsenal look on during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Newcastle United at Emirates Stadium on December 16, 2017 in London, England.

This may have been one of the moments where this Arsenal side peaked under Arsene Wenger, before their slow and gradual decline.

Liverpool pulled a goal back in the second half through Jordan Henderson, before Olivier Giroud rounded off the win in injury time to make it 4-1.

Emre Can did not help Liverpool's cause either with a red card.

Who still remains?

Arsenal have only two starters from this performance still at the club, Hector Bellerin and Mesut Ozil.

David Ospina, Nacho Monreal, Laurent Koscielny, Per Mertesacker, Santi Cazorla, Aaron Ramsey, Francis Coquelin, Alexis Sanchez and Olivier Giroud have all been moved on, along with manager Arsene Wenger.

Liverpool meanwhile have also undergone major surgery on the team which lost. Only Jordan Henderson remains.

Jordan Henderson of Liverpool celebrates after winning the Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Arsenal FC at Anfield on August 24, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

Simon Mignolet, Emre Can, Kolo Toure, Mamadou Sakho, Alberto Moreno, Lucas Leiva, Lazar Markovic, Philippe Coutinho and Raheem Sterling are no longer at the club.

One key figure remains still, manager Jurgen Klopp.

Klopp has mastermined Liverpool's route back to the top, and looking back at this game shows just how much work he had to do.

