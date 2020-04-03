Former Rangers boss makes claim he says Celtic fans will agree with

Steven Gerrard’s Glasgow Rangers are 13 points behind Neil Lennon’s Celtic.

Former Rangers manager Mark Warburton has told The Daily Record that Celtic have to win the league title this season on the pitch.

The former Rangers boss, who is now in charge of Queens Park Rangers in the Championship in England, believes that Celtic fans will agree with him on his stance.

Warburton wants the season in Scotland to be played to the finish, and does not want the Hoops to be just handed the title.

Football in Scotland is suspended at the moment due to the global health crisis, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

Warburton told The Daily Record: “I know there’s an argument in Scotland that says Celtic should be given the title and put forward into next season’s qualifiers for the Champions League.

“But think about that for a minute. We don’t even know when those qualifiers will take place. Also I believe you have to win a title. You can’t just be given it.

“That’s not me speaking with my Rangers head on. You’ve got to win a title and I think any honest Celtic fan would agree.”

Title race in Scotland

Rangers may be 13 points behind bitter Old Firm rivals and current leaders Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table at the moment, but Steven Gerrard’s side have a game in hand.

Moreover, there are two Old Firm derbies left to be played, and Rangers will fancy their chances of winning all of their three games and closing the gap on the Hoops.