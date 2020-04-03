Final Fantasy 7 Remake: Why there's no early release for digital copies on the PSN Store

Square Enix have given an explanation as to why they're not providing an early release for digital copies of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake on the PSN Store.

The Final Fantasy 7 Remake comes out in a week and Square Enix have celebrated its looming launch by releasing a new trailer (it's spoiler heavy FYI). This trailer has understandably gotten plenty of fans excited, but what had also gotten fans foaming at the mouth was the supposed prospect of the game releasing early on the PSN Store. Unfortunately, despite the coronavirus pandemic, Square Enix have given an explanation as to why they're not providing an early release for digital copies.

Fans hoping for an early release on the PlayStation Store stems from physical copies being prematurely released in places like Australia. It's only natural that those who have pre-ordered a digital copy are envious of those who have a physical and can play a week before, so it's not surprising that fans have asked Square Enix to provide them with the same privilege.

As expected, the request of these fans isn't being granted as the Final Fantasy 7 Remake will not be released early on the PSN Store. And, if a no is just not good enough for you, Square Enix's justification can be found below.

FINAL FANTASY 7 REMAKE: Where does part one end and how many episodes will there be?

Why there's no early release for digital copies of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Square Enix are not providing an early release for digital copies of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake.

Physical copies of the game have been released early by certain retailers, but those who purchased a digital copy will have to wait until the game's release date, April 10th.

As for why digital copies will not be prematurely launched and unlockable, Square Enix have said that it's because of "logistical issues that could disrupt the digital launch for everyone".

A statement by Square Enix reads as follows (via Screenrant):

"While we understand the frustration of seeing the game for sale in some locations, the bulk of our shipments to retailers around the globe are still scheduled to arrive in stores for our April 10 street date.

Also, changing the digital release date at this point-in-time could lead to logistical issues that could disrupt the digital launch for everyone. Therefore, we will be adhering to an April 10 digital release date. Thank you for your understanding."

It's admittedly more than annoying that some people will be able to play one of the most anticipated games of all time early, but there's only seven days left to wait so it will soon be playable for everyone.

HOW TO: Unlock the secret ending for the Final Fantasy 7 Remake demo

We unfortunately can't pass the time by going outside and doing something neat called living, but you could always try passing the time instead by returning to Final Fantasy games of old or completing something in your backlog.