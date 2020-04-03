Everton fans pick their favourite Richarlison goal

The Brazilian has arguably been Everton's best player since he joined the club.

Many eyebrows were raised when Marco Silva's Everton signed Richarlison from Watford in a deal that could rise to £50 million. (BBC)

The Brazilian had only scored five goals for Watford in 41 appearances which is nowhere near enough for a club to pay a fee as big as Everton did for him almost two years ago.

However, this risk certainly paid off with Richarlison scoring 26 times for the Toffees since joining the club. Richarlison has 12 goals and four assists for Everton this season and he is arguably their only player who has performed brilliantly under both Marco Silva and new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

The 22-year-old has bailed Everton out on so many occasions this season and without him, there is a good chance that Toffees would've been in trouble.

The Brazilian repaid the faith shown in him by the club and the supporters by penning a new deal at the club which has made him an even bigger fan favourite than he already was.

Toffee TV asked Everton fans on Twitter for their favourite goal scored by Richarlison and they weren't spoilt for choices.

The spectacular bicycle kick against Manchester United, his second goal in the thrilling comeback against Wolverhampton Wanderers and even the goal that proved worthless in the 5-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool are all fresh in Toffees fans' memories.

Here are the goals that Everton fans picked to be their favourite Richarlison strike.

Bicycle kick vs United pic.twitter.com/IGVtWEmz20 — Josh #StayAtHome (@YeraldMina13) April 2, 2020

His second on his debut against Wolves. — MrKJBanks (@KeJaBanks) April 2, 2020

His first against Brighton last season, what a counter and finish ⚽️ @richarlison97 — Paul Catterall (@BigPcat) April 2, 2020

Header against Chelsea on 3-17-19, because I was there. — Jeff Wallner (@JeffWallner) April 2, 2020

Volley vs southampton is up there would have been an awful journey back if it ended 1-1 — Declan (@ComeDigneWithMe) April 2, 2020

That goal vs Watford, the goal vs Palace and the overhead kick vs United were class — Jack Brokenshire (@JackBrokenshir2) April 2, 2020

The quality of the finish against Palace was something else — Tom Rowe (@tomrowe86) April 2, 2020

Overhead kick v manu last season. So many crackers — Chris Gill (@Chrisgill95) April 2, 2020