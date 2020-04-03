Quick links

Everton fans pick their favourite Richarlison goal

Shamanth Jayaram
(EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Richarlison during the Everton training session at USM Finch Farm on March 7, 2019 in Halewood, England.
The Brazilian has arguably been Everton's best player since he joined the club.

Richarlison of Everton celebrates after scoring a goal to make it 3-2 during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Goodison Park on September 1, 2019...

Many eyebrows were raised when Marco Silva's Everton signed Richarlison from Watford in a deal that could rise to £50 million. (BBC)

The Brazilian had only scored five goals for Watford in 41 appearances which is nowhere near enough for a club to pay a fee as big as Everton did for him almost two years ago. 

However, this risk certainly paid off with Richarlison scoring 26 times for the Toffees since joining the club. Richarlison has 12 goals and four assists for Everton this season and he is arguably their only player who has performed brilliantly under both Marco Silva and new boss Carlo Ancelotti.

 

The 22-year-old has bailed Everton out on so many occasions this season and without him, there is a good chance that Toffees would've been in trouble. 

The Brazilian repaid the faith shown in him by the club and the supporters by penning a new deal at the club which has made him an even bigger fan favourite than he already was. 

Toffee TV asked Everton fans on Twitter for their favourite goal scored by Richarlison and they weren't spoilt for choices. 

Richarlison celebrates after scoring his sides first goal during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Chelsea FC at Goodison Park on March 17, 2019 in Liverpool, United Kingdom.

The spectacular bicycle kick against Manchester United, his second goal in the thrilling comeback against Wolverhampton Wanderers and even the goal that proved worthless in the 5-2 defeat at the hands of Liverpool are all fresh in Toffees fans' memories. 

Here are the goals that Everton fans picked to be their favourite Richarlison strike.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton fans and flags in the Gwladys Street Stand at Goodison Park before the Carabao Cup Quarter Final match between Everton and Leicester City at Goodison Park on December 18, 2019 in...

