‘Embarrassing’: Some Liverpool fans react to what £51m player has said

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham FC and Fabian Delph, Vincent Kompany, Kevin De Bruyne and Oleksandr Zinchenko of Manchester City in action during the Carabao Cup Fourth Round match between...
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are way ahead of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

Kevin De Bruyne of Manchester City runs with the ball under pressure from Christian Eriksen of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final second leg match between...

Some Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to give their reaction to Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne’s comments about the season.

De Bruyne - who cost City £51 million in transfer fees, according to The Guardian - has suggested that if the 2019-20 Premier League campaign cannot be completed due to the global health crisis, then it should be cancelled.

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the current health crisis in the world, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

 

The Liverpool Echo quotes De Bruyne as saying: “I have no idea if we will still play. In England, they want to wait as long as possible with a decision.

"But, as a footballer, that is not evident. You're idle for six weeks, normally you need a preparation of three to four weeks. If we restart immediately, everyone will be injured after a few games. That cannot be the intention.

“There's a lot of money involved and I think waiting so long to make a decision can cause problems for next season. It's not that we have a very long summer break and can just postpone everything.

“I would be sorry to stop early after such a good season, but if it avoids problems towards next year, it must be done."

Some Liverpool fans have given their take on De Bruyne’s comments on Twitter.

Below are some of the best comments:

Kevin De Bruyne of Belgium during the UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier between Belgium and Cyprus on November 19, 2019 in Brussels, Belgium.

Season must be completed

There is still time for the season to be completed, and it is imperative that the campaign is finished.

After all, there is still enough time, and if it runs into July or August, so be it.

Liverpool are at the top of the Premier League table at the moment with 82 points from 29 matches, as many as 25 points clear of second-placed and defending champions City, who have played 28 games.

Kevin De Bruyne #17 of Manchester City grabs the jersey of Christian Eriksen #23 of Tottenham during the first half of the 2017 International Champions Cup Presented by Heineken at Nissan...

Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

