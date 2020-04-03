‘Doesn’t really fit’: Former player thinks 2 Arsenal transfers will happen for sure

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal this summer, says Kevin Campbell.

Kevin Campbell has suggested on AFTV that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette will leave Arsenal in the summer transfer window.

The former Arsenal striker does not think that the two players will be at the Emirates Stadium beyond the summer.

Aubameyang has been linked with moves away from the Gunners this summer, with 90min claiming that Liverpool want the Gabon international, and The Sun crediting Barcelona, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain with interest in the 30-year-old striker.

Campbell told AFTV: “I just don’t think Arsenal are in a position to keep [Aubameyang]. I can’t see us being able to offer him anything like we think we could. I don’t think he’s going to be able to keep Aubameyang.

“You know what, I think Aubameyang and Lacazette are going to go. I think both of them will go. I’m a straight talker and I say it as I see it. I think Lacazette, the way Arteta wants to play, doesn’t really fit the system.”

Leaving Arsenal

Lacazette has been in and out of the Arsenal team, and one can understand if Arsenal decide to cash in on the France international forward in the summer transfer window.

However, it is hard to see the Gunners sell both the 28-year-old and Aubameyang this summer.

True, Aubameyang himself might think that he has outgrown the Gunners, but the North London outfit simply cannot replace two top-quality strikers in one transfer window.

Moreover, with the current economic uncertainty amid the global health crisis, not too many clubs will be in a position to spend big on players.