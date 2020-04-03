Does Boris Johnson smoke? Explore the life of the UK Prime Minister

Boris Johnson has always been a fascinating character and people always want to know more about the enigmatic Prime Minister.

There's always a lot of interest in the personalities of politicians behind the scenes as the general public wonder just what a well-known figure is like when away from the limelight.

As Prime Minister, there's obviously a huge amount of interest in the life of Boris Johnson.

Not least thanks to the fact that he's seen as such an eccentric individual. 1

One of the several details many have wondered about is whether or not Boris Johnson smokes.

Does Boris Johnson smoke?

It's unknown whether Boris Johnson currently smokes.

As the Prime Minister of the country, every action Boris Johnson takes should be scrutinised, especially any political actions.

But no, there is no evidence to suggest that Boris does smoke currently.

However, in 2014, the London Mayor at the time admitted to the Islington Gazette that when one of his five or six (soon to be six or seven) children was born, he did smoke a cigar to celebrate and, as a result, was against the idea of banning smoking in parks and other outdoor public places.

He has had history with drugs

While it's unknown whether or not Boris Johnson does smoke, the current Prime Minister had allegedly had experiences with drugs in his youth.

According to Sky News, Johnson told GQ Magazine in 2007 that he had tried cocaine at university and that he 'remembered the experience vividly.'

He said: "it achieved no pharmacological, psychotropic or any other effect on me whatsoever."

Johnson has since gone back on these comments and in an interview while running for London Mayor said: "To say that I have taken cocaine is simply untrue."

But did later admit that: "As I have said many times, I was once at university offered a white substance, none of which went up my nose and I have no idea whether it was cocaine or not."

Opinion: Does it matter if Boris Johnson smokes?

Not really.

If Boris Johnson does smoke in private, then that's his own business.

Obviously, it's an unhealthy habit but as long as he doesn't come to the coronavirus press conferences, once he's recovered from supposedly having the illness, chain-smoking and setting a bad example then who's to condemn what he does in private.

The alleged history with drugs while at university is another matter but he and many other political figures, such as Michael Gove and Jeremy Hunt have managed to ascend the political ladder regardless.