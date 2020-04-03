Quick links

Report: Gareth Bale could inadvertantly help Tottenham sign £44m star

Danny Owen
Jose Mourinho has reportedly contacted La Liga giants Real Madrid about a deal to sign Eder Militao for Premier League outfit Spurs.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid reacts during the Copa del Rey Quarter Final match between Real Madrid CF and Real Sociedad at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on February 06, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Tottenham Hotspur could be handed a boost in their hopes of signing Eder Militao from Real Madrid, according to Marca – thanks to Gareth Bale and Brexit.

Now, bear with us here. The situation is a little more simple than it first appears.

According to El Desmarque, Jose Mourinho has got in touch with an old ally, Real’s trigger-happy president Florentino Perez, to ask about a potential summer deal for a centre-back who moved to the Santiago Bernabau for £44 million less than a year ago.

 

Brazilian international Militao has endured a forgettable debut season in Madrid, with just seven La Liga starts to his name. Then again, he perhaps should have expected that with Sergio Ramos and Raphael Varane still very much established as Zinedine Zidane’s go-to defensive partnership.

But it is not just a lack of game time which could see the former Porto starlet heading for the exit.

Marca points out that Real Madrid are only able to name three non-EU players in their 25-man squad next season. Unfortunately, Militao is one of seven fighting for those three places.

Tottenham Hotspur's Welsh defender Gareth Bale (R) vies with Real Madrid's Portuguese defender Ricardo Alberto Carvalho (L) during the Champions League quarter-final first leg football...

Brazilian wonderkids Rodrygo, Vinicius and Reinier are the future of Los Blancos, and potentially the present too, while the ‘Japanese Messi’ has proved that he is ready for the pressures La Liga during a fine loan spell at Mallorca.

And then there’s Bale. As of next year, the former Tottenham talisman will also count as a non-EU player in a post-Brexit era. In an ideal world of course, Real would flog their £86 million misfit to a club in China – but with Bale happy and settled in Madrid despite his declining importance under Zinedine Zidane, it feels like they are stuck with him for the time being.

This all appears to leave Militao as the odd man out.

Eder Militao of Real Madrid in action during the La Liga match between Real Betis Balompie and Real Madrid CF at Estadio Benito Villamarin on March 08, 2020 in Seville, Spain.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

