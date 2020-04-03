Report explains how Alexis Sanchez could help Arsenal sign the new Drogba

Arsenal could raid Ligue 1 outfit Lille for the second time in a row with Victor Osimhen potentially joining Nicolas Pepe in the Premier League.

Arsenal could be handed a timely boost in their pursuit of the ‘new Didier Drogba’ this summer – by none other than former Gunners star Alexis Sanchez.

Strong, quick, brilliant in the air and a clinical finisher with both feet, Victor Osimhen might hail from Nigeria rather than the Ivory Coast but the similarities with a Chelsea legend are clear to see.

“I’d compare him to Didier Drogba,” Osimhen’s former Charleroi team-mate David Penneteau told La Voix du Nord recently after the striker swapped Belgium for Lille. “He really makes me think of him. He has the same profile. He can do everything and he’s phenomenally powerful.”

Considering that the Premier League great gave Arsenal fans sleepless nights for almost the entirety of his eight-year spell at Stamford Bridge, the prospect of Drogba’s heir apparent rocking up at the Emirates this summer will get hairs standing up on end all across North London.

Le Foot reports that The Gunners have joined the race for another Lille talisman, one year after they raided the Ligue 1 outfit for Nicolas Pepe, with Osimhen netting 18 times in 38 games during a staggering debut season in France.

And this is where Sanchez comes in.

According to Le10 Sports, Manchester United are keen on Osimhen too. But with the Chilean misfit continuing to drain the resources at Old Trafford with his staggering £400,000-a-week wages, reports from France suggest that United will have to find a way to get arguably the biggest flop in their history off the books in order to finance a deal for the £90 million-rated Osimhen.

Advantage Arsenal then, for now at least.