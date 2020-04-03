Report: Everton offering clubs the chance to sign 27-year-old Silva called 'fantastic'

Marco SIlva brought Bernard to the Premier League in 2018 - but Carlo Ancelotti could end his Goodison Park career with a move to Serie A on the cards.

Everton winger Bernard could be on his way out of Goodison Park with reports in Italy claiming that he has been offered to Serie A giants Roma ahead of the summer transfer window.

By the time the 2020/21 season kicks off, whenever that will be in these uncertain times, The Toffees’ starting XI could look a little different – especially in attack.

The Mirror (29 March, page 47) already reports that Theo Walcott will be among the first victims of a brutal, Carlo Ancelotti cull. And, with a whole host of exciting forwards being linked with a move to Goodison Park, from Gareth Bale to Jonathan Ikone, Bouna Sarr to Allan Saint-Maximin, Walcott might not be alone in heading for the exit.

Bernard has started just four Premier League games since Ancelotti returned to English shores and, tellingly, he has been subbed off at half-time not once but twice by the veteran Italian.

He lasted just 45 minutes of the 4-0 trouncing at Chelsea before the global health crisis put a pause on the Premier League campaign.

And with LaRoma24 suggesting that Everton are looking for clubs to take Bernard off their hands, it seems that the Brazilian’s second season in England could also be his last. It remains to be seen, however, it Roma are interested in a 27-year-old who joined The Toffees on a free from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2017.

Ancelotti’s predecessor Marco Silva was a huge fan of Bernard, describing him as a ‘fantastic football player’ at both ends of the pitch. But football is a fickle game and Ancelotti, it appears, does not share Silva’s enthusiasm for a gifted if sluggish midfielder.