Report: Celtic eyeing bargain deal for 29-year-old SPFL star, he's impressed Lennon

Will Neil Lennon's Celtic beat Scottish Premiership rivals Rangers to the signature of St Mirren goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky?

Celtic have joined Rangers in the race to sign Vaclav Hladky this summer with the Scottish Sun reporting that Neil Lennon has been impressed with the St Mirren goalkeeper.

Is there a better number one in the Premiership than the Buddies’ Czech talisman?

The 29-year-old has been nothing short of a revelation since he moved to Paisley from Slovan Liberec in January 2018 with his penalty shoot-out heroics in the relegation play-off victory over Dundee United last season establishing him as a modern-day club legend.

But with Hladky out of contract in the summer, even the most optimistic St Mirren supporter will probably have to admit that his future probably lies elsewhere.

Rangers have been linked for some time and now, according to The Sun, Celtic have emerged as a rival destination.

Hladky’s virtuoso displays are reported to have caught the eye of Lennon himself. And, with the former Czech Republic u21 international set to become a free agent on July 1 as it stands, he is all-but certain to be a man in demand, particularly as clubs look for a bargain during the ongoing global health pandemic.

Fraser Forster can certainly rival Hladky for the ‘best goalkeeper in Scotland’ tag but he is only on loan from Southampton and a permanent deal might be out of Celtic’s reach. Craig Gordon, meanwhile, is 37 and there have been noises too suggesting he could be on his way.

So it would perhaps be more of a surprise if Celtic weren’t looking at Hladky.