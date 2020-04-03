'Great experience': Reported Celtic target loves playing at Parkhead

Neil Lennon has reportedly been so impressed by St Mirren's Scottish Premiership talisman Vaclav Hladky that he wants to sign him for Celtic.

Celtic’s famously fanatical fanbase certainly made an impression on Vaclav Hladky.

Back in October, St Mirren travelled to Glasgow to take on the Scottish Premiership champions in their own back yard. And, considering how many batterings the likes of Odsonne Edouard, James Forrest and Ryan Christie have handed out at Parkhead this season, you’d forgive a visiting goalkeeper to conduct his pre-match duties with an ashen face, a quiver in his voice.

Not Hladky.

“It is a great experience for everyone to play at Celtic Park,” the 29-year-old former Czech Republic U21 ace told FourFourTwo. “It is a big stadium, a nice stadium and this is what we do.

“A football career is so short sometimes and you have to enjoy every match like this. I am looking forward to it.”

In the end, St Mirren escaped from the green half Glasgow with a 2-0 defeat but, if it wasn’t for their inspirational shot-stopper, it’s fair to say Neil Lennon’s side would have made their superiority count a little more clearly.

Hladky made seven saves on the night, once again reminding everyone why many consider him to be the greatest goalkeeper in Scotland right now.

And with the Scottish Sun reporting that Celtic manager Neil Lennon is keen to bring the ex-Slovan Liberec stopper to Parkhead on a full-time basis this summer, he should have no concerns about whether Hladky would be able to handle the pressure on the biggest of stages.

As he displayed back in October, Hladky would relish such an opportunity.