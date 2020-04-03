Quick links

Rangers

Celtic

La Liga

Scottish Premiership

Celtic and Gerrard each reportedly face a summer transfer battle with Real Madrid

Danny Owen
TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's French coach Zinedine Zidane looks on after a press conference to announce his resignation in Madrid on May 31, 2018. - Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said today...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Scottish Premiership rivals Celtic and Rangers already faced a challenge landing Atletico Madrid's Rodrigo Riquelme - now they must beat a La Liga giant.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico Madrid during the Liga match between Club Atletico de Madrid and CD Leganes at Wanda Metropolitano on January 26, 2020 in Madrid, Spain.

Real Madrid have joined the race to sign Rodrigo Riquelme, according to El Desmarque – which might just be a hammer blow for Celtic and Rangers’ hopes.

Before you all pipe up and ask aloud why on earth Atletico would let one of the most talented young midfielders in European football make a controversial move across the Spanish capital, it’s important to point out that they don’t really have a choice.

Subscribe

 

Riquelme is out of contract at the end of the campaign and, unless Diego Simeone’s Champions League quarter-finalists can agree a new deal, a teenager with a £26 million release clause will depart the Wanda Metropolitano for absolutely nothing.

Rangers have been eyeing Riquelme ever since he tore their youngsters apart in a staggering UEFA Youth League performance recently, according to Marca. Glasgow rivals Celtic, meanwhile, are always on the lookout for exciting youngsters with a substantial re-sale potential so it is no surprise that the 20-year-old is on their radar too.

Rodrigo Riquelme of Athletico Madrid evades Nathan Patterson of Rangers during the UEFA Youth League match between Rangers U19 and Atletico Madrid U19 at Firhill Park on February 12, 2020...

Now, Celtic and Rangers are two of the most historic, well-supported and successful football clubs in Europe. But Real Madrid are on another level, not just to them but almost everyone.

And with reports suggesting that the 13-time European champions are fluttering their eyelashes in Riquelme’s direction, this already intriguing transfer battle might have just taken a turn for the worse.

Sergio Marcos of Cultural Leonesa competes for the ball with Rodrigo Riquelme of Atletico de Madrid during the Copa del Rey round of 32 match between Cultural Leonesa and Atletico de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch