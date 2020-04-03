Quick links

'Bit of tradition': PL legend would have chosen Aston Villa over Leeds

Danny Owen
Leeds fans show their support prior to the Sky Bet Championship Play-off semi final second leg match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on May 15, 2019 in Leeds, England.
Manchester United legend Gary Neville admits he'd have happily played for Premier League rivals Villa, Arsenal or Newcastle United - but not Liverpool.

Gary Neville and Darren Fletcher of Manchester United celebrate their part in Ji-Sung Park scoring their second goal during the FA Barclays Premier League match between Manchester United...

Gary Neville has admitted that he would have happily joined Aston Villa, Arsenal or Newcastle United in the prime of his career – but never Leeds United or Liverpool.

Though, fortunately for a legendary defender, he didn't have to make a decision about a move away from Old Trafford. Neville spent his entire career in the red of Manchester United, winning eight Premier League titles during a period of remarkable success under Sir Alex Ferguson.

But, if Neville had been forced to follow his younger brother Phil out of the door, there were a handful of clubs that would have tempted him. Though you get the feeling that Neville would have preferred to run a barefoot mile on broken glass than don the shorts of Leeds or Liverpool.

 

“If Sir Alex had said at 28 I had to go, I’d have said Newcastle, Arsenal and Aston Villa were the three clubs would be the ones (I’d have gone to),” the now 45-year-old told Sky Sports’ Off Script podcast.

“If you’d said to me in a perfect world in my years of playing in the Premier League, which clubs did I think were proper clubs and had a bit of tradition?

20 Feb 2000: Eirik Bakke of Leeds United challenges Gary Neville of Manchester United during the FA Carling Premiership Game played at Elland Road in Leeds, England. The match finished 0-...

“In the Premier League it would be Arsenal – not that they would ever want me. I also like Aston Villa. Newcastle are another club (I’d have played for).”

“I would never have played for (Man) City or Liverpool or Leeds United in a million years.”

Neville’s comments will not exactly represent much of a revelation to fans of Liverpool, City or Leeds. A footballer who played with his heart on his sleeve never really hid his displeasure of United’s three biggest rivals with his badge-kissing celebration after a late Rio Ferdinand winner against Liverpool in January 2006 going down in United folklore.

Manchester United's Portuguese midfielder Cristiano Ronaldo (R) celebrates with English defender Gary Neville (L) and Welsh midfielder Ryan Giggs after they clinch the title with a 0-0...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

