Compatriot says £71m player who reportedly appreciates Arsenal interest good enough for any team

Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton have been linked with Real Madrid’s James Rodriguez.

Carlos Valderrama has said on Caracol Radio that James Rodriguez should leave Real Madrid, amid reported interest from Arsenal, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton.

According to Marca, Premier League trio Arsenal, Wolves and Everton are interested in signing James from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer transfer window.

The Spanish publication has claimed that James appreciates the interest from the Gunners.

Colombia legend Valderrama believes that his compatriot James is good enough to play for any team, and has urged the 28-year-old attacking midfielder to leave Madrid this summer.

 

Valderrama said on Caracol Radio about James: “James is big enough to make his own decisions now. If it was me, I’d be running away from Madrid.

"He’s good enough to play for any team. I wouldn’t doubt for an instant. He’s a great player, he’s already proved it.”

Leaving Real Madrid

James has been on the books of Spanish and European giants Madrid since the summer of 2014 when he joined from AS Monaco for a transfer fee reported by BBC Sport to be worth £71 million.

While the 28-year-old, who can also operate as a winger, has won La Liga once and the Champions League twice with Madrid, he has struggled to play regularly for Los Blancos since returning from a two-year loan spell at Bayern Munich.

With Arsenal, Wolves and Everton reportedly interested in him, the former FC Porto and Monaco star should seriously consider his future, although a big-money move amid the global health crisis may not be feasible.

