Belgian league decision can give more clarity to Arsenal and Everton's Jonathan David pursuit

Arsenal and Everton have been linked to Gent's Jonathan David.

Arsenal and Everton are both considered as strong contenders to sign Gent striker Jonathan David.

Jeunes Footeaux report that both teams want to sign the young forward, who this week told The Guardian he would love to play in the Premier League.

David has scored 23 goals this season for Gent to become one of the hottest properties in Europe.

 

Now a decision made by the Belgian FA means David will not be adding to his tally this season.

BBC Sport report the Jupiler Pro League season is over, with Club Brugge declared champions.

For Arsenal and Everton, this can be of benefit in terms of the David pursuit.

The striker is free to focus now on his future, and it's a big decision.

He will have offers, and now is the time for clubs to start making contact, to approach him and Gent.

The quicker Gent get a fee for him, the sooner they can start planning, and like most clubs in Europe, they could do with a windfall right now.

David's future is no longer complicated by the rest of the season hanging over him, with no play-offs taking place to decide the title this year in Belgium.

He has done enough this season to earn a big money move. Now is the time for him to assess his options.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

