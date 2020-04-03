Aston Villa reportedly join Jose Mourinho in chase for player who turned down Liverpool

Aston Villa, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United have been linked with Maxime Lopez.

Aston Villa have reportedly joined Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United in the race for Marseille attacking midfielder Maxime Lopez.

The Daily Star reported last month of interest in Lopez from Tottenham and West Ham.

The report added that the Frenchman could cost £10 million in transfer fees in the summer of 2020.

Estadio Deportivo has now claimed that Villa are interested in signing the 22-year-old attacking midfielder, who turned down Liverpool back in 2014, as he himself told Marseille’s official website.

The report in Estadio Deportivo has also credited Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham and David Moyes's West Ham with interest in the former France Under-21 international.

Stats

Lopez has made 13 starts and 10 substitute appearances in Ligue 1 for Marseille so far this season, providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the youngster scored one goal and provided three assists in 32 league matches and provided one assist in five Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

With the current global health crisis and the economic uncertainty, it remains to be seen if clubs are willing to spend too money this summer.