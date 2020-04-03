Arsenal's priority right now must be to unearth next Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal should be looking to find a hidden gem.

It's a tough time for football club recruitment departments right now. Scouting jobs are left half-complete or unfulfilled, and it's left to video analysis for the time being.

When it comes to far flung targets in South America, a lot of remote analysis will be taking place in any case.

Arsenal had great success with a low cost signing from Brazil last summer, paying just £6 million to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

While the Gunners had high expectations for him, he has met them or exceeded them at a rapid pace. Already he looks like a bargain.

Arsenal can put the time in now to try and find the next Martinelli, and look for another gem in the same mould.

In technical director Edu, Arsenal have a link man who can liaise with teams and peers in Brazil.

There are dozens of talents around, but getting the right player and the right price is not easy.

Real Madrid have paid heavy prices to sign the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicus Jr in recent seasons, more than triple the amount Arsenal spent on Martinelli.

Discussions on multi-million transfer targets in Europe can begin when teams are up and running.

These take time, but the players are more simple to identify. Dayot Upamecano and Thomas Partey would be top targets. The next Brazilian sensation is not as obvious.

Arsenal did it last summer, but getting it right two years in a row isn't as easy. Arsenal should take a punt anyway, and put this time to good use.