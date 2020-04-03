Quick links

Arsenal's priority right now must be to unearth next Gabriel Martinelli

Dan Coombs
Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 24, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Dan Coombs

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Arsenal should be looking to find a hidden gem.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 15, 2020 in St Albans, England.

It's a tough time for football club recruitment departments right now. Scouting jobs are left half-complete or unfulfilled, and it's left to video analysis for the time being.

When it comes to far flung targets in South America, a lot of remote analysis will be taking place in any case.

Arsenal had great success with a low cost signing from Brazil last summer, paying just £6 million to sign Gabriel Martinelli from Ituano.

While the Gunners had high expectations for him, he has met them or exceeded them at a rapid pace. Already he looks like a bargain.

 

Arsenal can put the time in now to try and find the next Martinelli, and look for another gem in the same mould.

In technical director Edu, Arsenal have a link man who can liaise with teams and peers in Brazil.

There are dozens of talents around, but getting the right player and the right price is not easy.

Real Madrid have paid heavy prices to sign the likes of Rodrygo Goes and Vinicus Jr in recent seasons, more than triple the amount Arsenal spent on Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli and Granit Xhaka of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 19, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Discussions on multi-million transfer targets in Europe can begin when teams are up and running.

These take time, but the players are more simple to identify. Dayot Upamecano and Thomas Partey would be top targets. The next Brazilian sensation is not as obvious.

Arsenal did it last summer, but getting it right two years in a row isn't as easy. Arsenal should take a punt anyway, and put this time to good use.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the Arsenal Training Session on February 10, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Dan Coombs

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

