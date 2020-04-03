Arsenal reportedly learn of transfer target’s price, Lionel Messi described him as ‘excellent’

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

According to Sport, Arsenal will have to pay between €30 million (£26.39m) and €40 million (£35.19m) as transfer fee for Barcelona central defender Samuel Umtiti.

AS has claimed of interest in the defender from Arsenal, with the Spanish publication reporting that the Gunners have already made an enquiry for the 26-year-old central defender.

Sport has now stated that Barcelona will sell the France international and want between €30 million (£26.39m) and €40 million (£35.19m) as transfer fee for him.

Bargain price

Umtiti has been at Barcelona since 2016, but the defender has had a lot of injury problems and has not really progressed since his days at Lyon.

However, given what the Blaugrana are asking for him, the Frenchman would be a bargain signing for Arsenal.

If the 26-year-old can stay fit, then he would be an asset for Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta.

After all, Umtiti is rated highly by his Barcelona teammate and legendary football Lionel Messi, who described him as an “an excellent person away from the pitch”.

Messi told the January 2018 edition of World Soccer: "[Umtiti] trains in the same way he plays. He doesn't leave anything in reserve; he's an excellent person away from the pitch as well. Seeing how he trains, I'm not surprised at what he does in matches, I see all his qualities."

Given the global health crisis and the economic uncertainty surrounding it, Umtiti’s price-tag does make him quite appealing.