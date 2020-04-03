Arsenal fans love Mesut Ozil's tweet about Serge Gnabry

The German put out a picture of former Gunners ace, Serge Gnabry, in an Arsenal shirt on Twitter.

Serge Gnabry turning out to be a superstar now at Bayern Munich is something that pains Arsenal fans every time he scores a goal.

The German left the Gunners for Werder Bremen back in the summer of 2016 and joined Bayern Munich 12 months later. After a successful loan spell at Hoffenheim, he is a regular starter for the Bavarians and has been a brilliant player for them.

Gnabry has 18 goals and 11 assists in all competitions this season. The former Arsenal man even scored four times against Tottenham in their own backyard which once again reminded Gunners fans about what they have missed.

The 24-year-old still has Arsenal close to his heart as pictures emerged of him wearing an Arsenal shirt in a Bayern Munich video chat.

That sent Arsenal fans crazy on Twitter and Mesut Ozil pushed it up a bit by tweeting the same picture again with the caption "Once a Gunner - always a Gunner?"

Arsenal fans, predictably, begged for Gnabry to return to the Emirates with people even pushing for Ozil to broker a deal by calling him an agent.

It is highly unlikely that Bayern will part ways with Gnabry anytime in the near future and the chances of Arsenal signing him again is even lower.

However, that hasn't stopped Arsenal fans from dreaming and here are a few reactions to Ozil's tweet.

