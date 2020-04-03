Andrea Radrizzani hints at Leeds United grand ambition

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are aiming to win automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani has told Gianluca di Marzio that he plans to make the club a “protagonist” in the Premier League.

The Whites are playing in the Championship at the moment and have not featured in the top flight of English football since 2004.

However, things could change soon, as the West Yorkshire outfit are doing extremely well at the moment and could win automatic promotion to the Premier League for the 2020-21 campaign.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side are at the top of the Championship table at the moment with 71 points from 37 matches.

Leeds chairman Radrizzani has hinted at his grand ambition for the club, stating that he wants to make them a “protagonist” in the top flight of English football.

Radrizzani told Gianluca di Marzio: "In the last few weeks everything took a back seat. My desire to have a great Leeds that is a protagonist in the Premier League and to do so we will need partners on top of the San Francisco 49ers, we'll evaluate this when we are in that league"

Step by step

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the campaign will get back underway.

If Leeds get promoted, then they should first establish themselves in the Premier League and then start challenging for the European places.