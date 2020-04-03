£65m player responds when asked about speculation of joining Liverpool

Liverpool have been linked with Sevilla’s Diego Carlos.

Sevilla defender Diego Carlos has opened the door to a move to a bigger club but admits he doesn’t listen to the rumours regarding Liverpool, Mucho Deporte report.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Brazilian defender.

ABC Sevilla claim the Reds are keen on Diego Carlos, with Sevilla sporting director Monchi telling the Spanish editorial the club have received calls for him.

Carlos, however, says he doesn’t listen to the rumours as he concentrates on Sevilla but admits he would leave if a much bigger club come calling.

“I’m at a big club. I respect Sevilla and I know it’s a great club. If one day I was to leave Sevilla, I would only go to join a much bigger club. But my agent doesn’t mention to me about these situations [talk of Liverpool] because I don’t like talking about rumours, only if a concrete offer comes in or there is an agreement with another club,” Carlos explained.

Carlos has enjoyed an excellent campaign at Sevilla so far. He has started 22 La Liga games, averaging 4.8 clearances and an 83.4% pass-accuracy rate (Whoscored).

Premier League leaders Liverpool may be looking a new long-term central defender to partner Virgil van Dijk, with both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez often struggling with fitness.

While the global health crisis has put football on hold, clubs may still be thinking about potential summer transfers and Carlos will be high in demand.

The 26-year-old has a £65 million release clause – a fee which surely won’t put Liverpool off on the condition the Reds are confident in his ability.

ABC Sevilla claim Bayern Munich are also keen on him.