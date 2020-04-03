Quick links

£500k-a-week player teased as potential Liverpool target on a free transfer

Subhankar Mondal
FC Barcelona players celebrate their opening goal scored by Lionel Messi during the Liga match between FC Barcelona and Real Sociedad at Camp Nou on March 07, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain.
Could Barcelona forward Lionel Messi end up at Liverpool?

Barcelona's Argentinian striker Lionel Messi (L) vies with Chelsea's English midfielder Danny Drinkwater during the first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 football match...

Jose Enrique has suggested on Instagram Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi as a transfer target for Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

The former Liverpool left-back has used photoshop to show Messi in a Liverpool top and holding a Reds’ shirt.

 

The Spaniard has described the Barcelona forward as the "best player ever”, and has teased the Liverpool fans with a potential transfer idea.

Messi - who earns £500,000 per week as salary, according to The Mirror - has been on the books of Barcelona his entire professional club football career so far and has a contact with the Spanish and European giants until the summer of 2021, according to Transfermarkt.co.uk.

However, according to AS, there is a clause in Messi’s contract that allows him to leave Barca for free in June of this year.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

That will be good reds ? . On a free as well in the summer! Best player ever #liverpoolfc #messi

A post shared by Jose enrique (@joseenriquee3) on

Stats

According to WhoScored, Messi has made 21 starts and one substitute appearance in La Liga for Barcelona so far this season, scoring 19 goals and providing 12 assists in the process.

The Argentine has also made five starts and one substitute appearance in the Champions League for the Blaugrana this campaign, scoring two goals and providing three assists in the process, according to WhoScored.

Unlikely transfer

It is very unlikely that Messi will leave Barcelona, not just this summer but ever, and given the global health pandemic and the economic uncertainty, Liverpool may not be willing to pay the massive wages of the Argentine.

Argentina's Lionel Messi is pictured during the 2018 World Cup qualifier football match against Peru in Buenos Aires on October 5, 2017.

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

