TikTok: What happened with Chase and Charli? Latest drama explained!

Are two of the biggest TikTok stars Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio still dating? The drama continues.

With the help of social media, many teenagers are rising to fame and gaining a huge following online. It may seem like a great way to meet friends and have fun making online content and even earn money from it, but it's not without its drama.

There has been speculation that two of the biggest social media stars right now, Chase Hudson and Charli D'Amelio, are dating, and it was finally confirmed.

But now there's new rumours circling the internet. Did Chase cheat on Charli? Have they broken up?

Who are Chase and Charli?

Chase Hudson, 17, is a social media star and Youtuber who has 18 million followers on TikTok and 2 million across Instagram, Twitter and Youtube. Also known online as Lilhuddy, the teenager from California is known for his sort comedic dancing and lip-syncing videos. Chase is one of the founders of the Hype House, an LA mansion where lots of TikTok stars go to hang out and film videos.

Charli D'Amelio, 15, is one of the biggest TikTok stars in the world, with over 44 million followers on her dance videos. Originally from Connecticut, she is also a part of the LA Hype House, and was the first ever TikToker to star in a Super Bowl commercial.

The two have been dating on and off over the past year.

Did LilHuddy cheat on Charli D'Amelio?

After a rocky year, it finally seemed like things were going well for teenage TikTok stars Chase and Charlie, as they posted loved up photos on Instagram together and confirmed to the world that they were dating. But now, people are saying that Chase cheated on Charli, but is it true?

TikTok star Nessa Barrett told her boyfriend, who is also a TikTok star, that Chase Hudson was sending her messages. So, Josh and another TikToker Bryce Hall made a diss track about Lilhuddy called 'Still Softish'.

The song outlines many allegations of cheating, claiming that LilHuddy texted Nessa and sent explicit photos to her.

But is it actually true?

At the moment, the news is nothing more than speculation. Chase and Charli are keeping everything very private, so who really knows if it's true.

Before the diss track was released, LilHuddy tweeted a prediction that someone was going to make a diss track about him.

2020 predictions: some losers are gonna drop a diss track on me — lilhuddy (@xlilhuddy) March 12, 2020

And everyone thinks the rumours are true and they have broken up after Charli retweeted her mum on Twitter, who tweeted "here for the one that got hurt while ya'll were focused on getting revenge on each other".

But Chase still has photos of her on his Instagram, and until one of them confirms it, who knows if it's true!