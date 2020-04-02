Why is Robert Peston in quarantine? Journalist continues to address pressing questions

The journalist recently answered pressing questions in a live stream, but why is Robert Peston in quarantine?

Under the current circumstances, social distancing is incredibly important.

In a recent statement, Boris Johnson urged the UK public to adhere to government guidelines, only leaving the house for essential work if it cannot be done at home and shopping for essentials as infrequently as possible. As for exercise, it's advised to go out just once a day if necessary, either alone or with members of your household.

The #StayHomeSaveLives hashtag can be seen across all social media platforms, and indeed, this is what the majority are doing. Our universal aim is to prevent COVID-19 from reaching unaffected households, as those meeting with friends may be putting themselves and loved ones at risk.

Sadly, the NHS is under a great deal of pressure right now and it's imperative that we act responsibly to help lessen the strain on health services and help save lives.

The pandemic is affecting our lifestyles greatly, but it's important to address that none of us are alone.

Many celebrities and media personalities have voiced their thoughts and experiences so far, and right now, some are curious about Robert Preston...

Why is Robert Peston in quarantine?

While it's not confirmed, he wrote in a Facebook post on Saturday, March 21st 2020: "Many of you have been asking after my partner Charlotte Edwardes, who is in bed with (we think) Covid19. She has written this characteristically touching and funny piece about the last few days."

The piece is called 'Covid-19 in the Attic' and is told from the first-person perspective of Robert's partner.

In the piece - which can be read in the post - she details what home life is like with symptoms and so forth. In one instance, she writes: "Their brother has been quarantined at his father’s in the next postal district, a mile and a half up the road."

Of course, if family or members of your household display symptoms then you are told not to leave the house.

So, with this in mind, it's fair to assume that Robert is just following government guidelines. However, this hasn't stopped him making headlines and vocalising his stance on the ongoing situation as it unravels...

ITV's Peston rages at Government over ’scandalous failure’ to support coronavirus heroes | UK | News | https://t.co/XtGsb548Mv https://t.co/rOEVL0NfEm — Robert Peston (@Peston) April 2, 2020

Robert Peston speaks out

As reported by the Express, Robert has criticised the failure to provide NHS staff and care workers with the appropriate gear to help limit the spread.

According to the source, he expressed: "I’ve recently got an extraordinary message from a very senior consultant who works in a hospice... This hospice is finding it really hard to stay open because they can’t get this protective gear."

Continued: "This consultant actually contacted the emergency hotline by email and by phone, could not get through. In order to keep this hospice open, he had to do some crowdfunding and just buy protective gear, and if he hadn’t taken this initiative, this hospice might well have closed at the weekend... This is a scandalous failure, frankly, to get the gear to people who are saving lives."

