What is TikTok's 'pause challenge'? Game revived with new song in 2020

There have been numerous iterations of the 'pause challenge' on TikTok, but with so many new users joining the site, the 2020 version looks like the most popular yet.

TikTok is booming as the vast majority of the world is forced indoors looking for activities to keep ourselves entertained.

Sure, you could use this time to learn a new skill or get your baking abilities up to scratch, but many are taking to the internet for challenges and games to keep occupied.

Find out about TikTok's 'pause challenge' here, plus see some of the best in action!

What is the 'pause challenge' on TikTok?

The challenge sees TikTok users create a ten second long video, where something will pop up and then disappear for the rest of the video.

It can be anything, from a piece of writing, to something written on your hand, to just your face. It pops up on the first beat of the featured song and then disappears.

The aim of the challenge is to be able to pause the video and see what pops up, then vanishes.

Pausing TikTok videos

When you're watching the TikTok 'pause challenge' videos, it's as easy as pie to pause them.

All you'll need to do is Tap the video while it’s playing. This pauses the video. Tap the screen again to unpause.

What is the 2020 'pause challenge' song?

It is unconfirmed as of yet which track is featured in these new TikTok 'pause challenge' videos. As much as Shazam likes to believe it is 'Disco Inferno' by 50 Cent, it's just not that song.

In a second pause challenge - which keeps the same format but is used rather to reveal something personal about the TikTok user - the song 'Envy Me' by Calboy is used.

