Tottenham MP David Lammy weighs in on Spurs pay debate

Owner Joe Lewis and Daniel Levy Chairman of Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham Hotspur furloughing staff has been a PR disaster.

Tottenham Hotspur's move to furlough staff onto the Government's job retention scheme has been met with outcry.

The club's name was trending on Twitter last night, for all the wrong reasons.

The decision has gone from a sporting story to a news story, with players yet to agree to pay cuts of any sort.

 

Chairman Daniel Levy himself earned a £3 million bonus last year, the Evening Standard reported.

Tottenham MP David Lammy (Lab) has weighed in on the situation, via Sky News.

He said: "The public rightly expect highly paid footballers at top clubs to be asked to shoulder the burden of football clubs' financial losses over the coming months, rather than those on modest salaries in cleaning, catering or security having to be supported by the taxpayer.

"I hope the reported meetings today between the Professional Footballers' Association, the Premier League and the English Football League reflect this."

The PFA did meet yesterday, but no decision was made they confirmed on ther website.

Further talks are planned over the next 48 hours, with wages just one of the topics set to be discussed amid the ongoing and unprecedented events.

