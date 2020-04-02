Who is Tony Garnett? Sky Atlantic's Save Me Too pays tribute to late actor and producer

Save Me Too has arrived on Sky Atlantic and features a tribute to the late, great Tony Garnett.

We all love a good drama series to get our teeth stuck into and in recent years Sky Atlantic's Save Me has been one of the best out there.

Now, in April 2020, a second series of the hit thriller has been released, Save Me Too.

The first episode released on April 1st, 2020 and while it sets up another series of gripping intrigue, it also takes a moment to pay tribute to a legendary figure in the world of film and TV, Tony Garnett.

But just who was this revered figure in the industry?

Save Me Too on Sky Atlantic

After the original Save Me series released on Sky Atlantic in the spring of 2018, fans have had an agonising two-year wait for more from Lennie James and co.



Now, in April 2020, we finally have the long-awaited second series, dubbed Save Me Too.

The second series takes place 17 months after the events of the first series and sees Nelly continue the search for his missing daughter.

Save Me Too pays tribute to Tony Garnett

In the final few moments of Save Me Too's debut, we see that the episode pays tribute to Tony Garnett.

Tony Garnett was a highly respected actor and producer whose work spanned from the 1960s up until the mid-2000s.

The actor and producer passed away at the age of 83 on January 12th, 2020 after a short illness.

The reason why Tony Garnett is given the tribute at the end of Save Me Too's first episode is because, in March 1990, he founded World Productions, the company behind Save Me and other dramas such as Line of Duty.

Tony Garnett: Films and TV

Tony Garnett is best-known for producing a host of films and TV series in a career that spanned almost 50 years.

After picking up over 20 acting roles during the 1950s and 60s, Tony Garnett quickly earned a reputation for producing and directing and turned his attention to working behind the camera in the late 60s.

His best-known producing and directing credits have come in the likes of Kes where he worked alongside long-time collaborator Ken Loach, Handgun, Prostitute and Earth Girls Are Easy. Tony Garnett's final production credit came in 2007 for the series Rough Diamond.

Save Me Too, which is produced by Tony Garnett's World Productions, continues on Sky Atlantic on Wednesday evenings at 9pm until the sixth and final episode airs on May 6th. Alternatively, fans can binge the whole series now on Sky On Demand and the Now TV streaming service.