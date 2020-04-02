Lindsey Ball on TikTok: Fans mourn the death of social media star known as ‘Smokinhottballz'

TikTok star Lindsey Ball has passed away and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute.

Social media is often criticised for making our society more divided but as countless examples show, that's not entirely true.

Thanks to social media sites such as Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, people are also able to connect in ways that were never thought possible.

As a result, when something bad happens to a notable social media personality, a lot more people can be affected by the news.

That, unfortunately, is the case for fans of TikTok star Lindsey Ball who has tragically passed away.

TikTok star Lindsey Ball has died

The TikTok star was confirmed to have passed away by relatives on social media.

Cleta Marie Wilson, Lindsey's sister, posted a touching tribute on Facebook which revealed that Lindsey died shortly after her own mother, Renee Hilton.

Lindsey's exact cause of death has not officially been established but her family have commented to suggest that it could have been due to complications after contracting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

Lindsey Ball on TikTok

Lindsey Ball was a hugely popular figure on the social media site TikTok.

Under the username @smokinhottballz, she accrued a following of over 250,000 fans and received over 5.5 million likes for her videos which often featured Lindsey talking directly to the camera.

Lindsey also gained huge popularity after creating the TikTok sound, That is very much adequate, which has been used over 40,000 times by other TikTok users.

@caitiebrowne that is very much ~adequate~ new TikTok/##hamilton video omg my YouTube channel now! Link in bio ♬ original sound - smokinhottballz

Fans pay tribute

It's safe to say that the news of Lindsey's passing has been a blow for fans who have taken to social media to offer up tributes.

One fan on Twitter commented: "wait i just found out that lindsey ball the “that is very much adequate” girl died from coronavirus rip legend"

While another added: "Just found out Lindsey Ball from tik tok passed away. Prayers for the family! Everyone be kind to one another for life is short!"

And finally, this fan hopes that the news wasn't true: "lindsey ball from tik tok died im heartbroken say april fools right now :("