Watch TikTok’s nurse dancing videos here - NHS against Covid-19!

NHS Nurses are taking to TikTok to film themselves dancing, bringing positivity amidst the chaos of the Coronavirus.

With the Coronavirus pandemic still in full swing, nurses and NHS staff are working incredibly long hours as key workers to provide their medical services to the public. The NHS is in such high demand that 20,000 retired NHS staff members have even returned to work to help fight Covid-19.

People all over the UK are praising the NHS for the hard work they are doing, taking to social media to pay their respects. Medical staff are also being given access to supermarkets early and discounts in various food outlets such as cafe chain Pret after complaints that nurses were going to do their food shop after long shifts and not being able to after the huge amounts of panic buying left shelves empty.

During their long hospitals shifts, they are finding new ways to release stress and have a bit of fun, taking to TikTok to make short videos of them dancing. The TikTok nurse dance videos are a breath of fresh air in an attempt to spread a bit of humour and happiness during the Coronavirus outbreak.

TikTok's nurse dancing videos explained

Nurses all over Britain are learning some of TikTok's most famous dance routines, and filming themselves doing them whilst on their break at work. Rather than sleeping or resting on their breaks as many would expect them to, the medical staff are showing that despite being on the front line they will remain positive.

Many of doctors and nurses have become TikTok famous as they show off their dance moves and smiles in a bid to raise morale at such an uncertain time.

The public reaction to the NHS during Lockdown

The public have had an incredible reaction to the NHS during lockdown, admiring them for the amazing work they do. Social media has been flooded with heartfelt messages commending the work that the NHS are doing for us all.

My mum and her pals on the intensive care unit at Blackpool vic, having to wear this and risk their lives daily to help people! Couldn’t be more proud #NHSThankYou pic.twitter.com/kXUJbfgibk — Millie Happs✨ (@millhappsx) March 26, 2020

Clap for our Carers

On Thursday 26th March at 8 pm, everyone in Britain was urged via social media to open their windows or step outside their front doors and clap and cheer loudly for the NHS.

Clap for the #nhs 26th march 8pm Stand on your doorstep or balcony or at an open window. Clap our appreciation for their long exhausting selfless scary work. I also clap for shop assistants, warehouse workers, cleaners, delivery guys, drivers, cooks, bak… https://t.co/xgvtKUv8vX pic.twitter.com/H6pBsBWkcq — Kerstin Rodgers (@MsMarmitelover) March 21, 2020

The response was enormous, with people in lockdown all over the UK applauding the NHS for their work. Some are urging for everyone to continue clapping every Thursday at 8pm throughout the lockdown in support.

Thought the clapping thing was stupid until I heard the entire neighbourhood... #NHSThankYou pic.twitter.com/Q8LujaaYIG — Lizzie Roberts (@lizrob92) March 26, 2020