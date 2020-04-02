The best quarantine quiz team names - how to host your own coronavirus pub quiz!

As the majority of us are all holed up indoors, some have taken it upon themselves to start hosting online pub quizzes.

From Zoom to Skype, there are all kinds of ways to stay in contact with one another. And as you can have 10+ people on a call, it's practically like having your own little house party!

So, the quarantine pub quiz has emerged out of the shadows like the guiding light none of us knew we needed. Whether it's one made by your mates, or organised online for a wider community, it's defo on our list of things to keep you occupied one evening.

Here are our top picks for the best quarantine-themed quiz team names to get you inspired. So grab a pint, grab some mates and get playing!

Top picks for quiz team names by category

QUARANTINE THEMED

Nerd Immunity

Wembley Lasagne

Professor Quiz Whitty

Quaranqueens

IQ(uarantine)

POPULAR CULTURE

Quentin Quarantino

Love in the Time of Coronavirus

Covid's Meamorphoses

MUSIC

Quarantina Turner

Wuhan Clan

Flu Fighters

COVID-eo Killed the Radio Star

Panic! At the Tesco

Organise your own quarantine pub quiz

There are multiple ways you can host your own pub quiz with your friends, but this is our tried and tested method.

First, you will need to assign your quiz master. The quiz master will need to make the quiz - including multiple rounds - from their own research, or find a readymade quiz online. They will also need to total up the scores at the end.

You will all need to be on a Zoom, Skype, or FaceTime call with one another. The quiz master will then read out the questions. For those working in teams, you will need to correspond using another device, be it texting, calling on the phone or speaking on another messaging app to decide upon your answer.

When you have your answers, send them in a message to the quiz master.

At the end of each round, the quiz master should do scores on the doors.

