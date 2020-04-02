Striker Arteta reportedly wants to replace Aubameyang says he wants PL move

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reportedly wants Jonathan David, who has been in wonderful form for Gent this season.

Arsenal’s potential replacement for Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Jonathan David, has admitted that he wants a move to the Premier League in the Guardian.

Arsenal are thought to be on the hunt for a new forward, with Aubameyang’s future at the Emirates Stadium very uncertain, and David’s goals have put him on their radar.

The Gent forward has hit 23 goals across all competitions this term, and Mikel Arteta reportedly has a lot of faith in his ability.

Goal.com claims that the Arsenal boss feels that David could have the potential to replace Aubameyang.

And the young forward has now suggested that playing in the Premier League would be dream, although he wants to ensure that he gets regular game time at any club he does join.

“Right now I’m playing almost every minute of every game and that has really helped me get to the level that I need to be. I just need to take a good step where I can make sure I am getting enough time on the pitch to keep developing,” David said.

“I don’t want to go somewhere and just stay on the bench so it’s about taking the right step.

“I want to become one of the best strikers in the world. That’s my goal. The Premier League is the best in the world and most competitive so obviously that is somewhere I would love to play in the future.”

If Arsenal were to sign David as Aubameyang’s replacement it could be a risk, as he is totally unproven outside of Belgium.

However, his form in Belgium and the Europa League suggests that he has a hugely promising future, and for £17.5 million (Goal) he could be a gamble worth taking.