Sipsmith Gin advert: Who is the voice of Mr Swan? Fans know Julian Barratt from The Mighty Boosh!

Sipsmith Gin's latest advert features a surprising name as its main voice actor.

Creating a memorable advert is often considered to be an art form by many as it takes something special to stay lodged in our brains long after we've seen an advert on TV.

Very often, the two main tactics we see in ad campaigns are using a famous song or a well-known celebrity face to draw viewers' attention.

Arguably the best example of this is 2007's Cadbury advert which uses Phil Collins' In the Air Tonight.

However, in the case of Sipsmith Gin's most recent advert, which uses neither a well-known song or a familiar face, that's not the case.

Instead, the advert relies on gorgeous stop-motion animation and voice acting but just who voices the advert's Mr Swan character?

The Sipsmith Gin advert

Originally released in March 2019, the Sipsmith Gin advert has returned to our TV screens again in 2020 and it's safe to say that it's caught viewers' attention.

Directed by Jeff Lowe, the stunning stop-motion advert uses some of the same team that put together Wes Anderson's Fantastic Mr Fox and Isle of Dogs films and it goes to show.

The advert follows Mr Swan, the mascot for Sipsmith Gin, as he takes the viewer through the production process for Sipsmith Gin, adding in a few comical lines here and there as well.

Who voices Mr Swan?

Voicing Mr Swan in the advert is Julian Barratt.

The 49-year-old English actor is best known for his role as Howard Moon alongside Noel Fielding in the comedy series The Mighty Boosh.

Julian Barratt: Films and TV

The Sipsmith Gin advert is not Julian's first voice acting work as he also held a voice role in the Netflix anime series Neo Yokio but for the most part, his acting talents are reserved for actually appearing on-screen.

Aside from The Mighty Boosh, Julian is almost certainly best-known for his roles in Nathan Barley, Killing Eve, Flowers and the film Mindhorn which he not only starred in but also wrote.