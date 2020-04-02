Quick links

‘Show what they want’: Michael Gray slams Netflix documentary on Sunderland

Subhankar Mondal
Sunderland are aiming to clinch promotion to the Championship.

Michael Gray has taken to Twitter to give his reaction to the new Netflix series on Sunderland.

The second series of ‘Sunderland 'Til I Die’ is now out on Netflix, with the documentary following the Black Cats over the course of the 2018-19 campaign.

Former Sunderland star Gray has stated on Twitter that he gave a long interview to Netflix for the documentary.

 

Gray is disappointed that his interview was not shown in the documentary, and he has also criticised Netflix.

Promotion push

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic, and it is not clear when the season will resume.

When the campaign does get underway, Sunderland will be aiming to finish in the top two of the League One table and clinch automatic promotion to the Championship.

The Black Cats are seventh in the league standings at the moment with 59 points from 36 matches, three points behind second-placed Rotherham United, who have played 35 times.

