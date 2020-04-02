Are schools closed until January 2021? April Fools' Day prank has parents confused

An 'article' has been circulating on social media claiming that schools will be shut until January 2021 but is that true?

Social media and the internet can be a brilliant place for checking out the most recent news as we get all the latest stories as soon as they're posted.

However, recent years have gone to show that you can't believe everything you read online and that's especially true on April 1st.

But as reaction on social media has shown, hundreds if not thousands of people have fallen for a piece of fake news after seeing this link (see below) pop up across the likes of Twitter.

As you can see, the article linked is supposed to appear as a BBC News article but if you click the link, you'll see that it's anything but.

Are schools really closed until January 2021?

No, schools are not closed until January 2021.

As you will have seen if you clicked on the link to the 'article,' it's just a prank as the link directs unsuspecting people to a page that simply reads "April Fools!"

Although, while schools have not officially been closed until January 2021, no set date has been announced, certainly not here in the UK, for when schools will reopen.

Who's behind the prank?

The site behind the schools closing prank calls itself Prank Mania and is found at portalextras.com.

Prank Mania has countless internet jokes and pranks with fake news headlines appearing from the site all over the internet.

The site seems harmless enough as you're simply given a notice saying that you've fallen for the prank.

Social media reaction

However, as reaction on social media shows, the 'news' of schools staying closed has spread far and wide and plenty of people seem to have fallen for the fake headline.

One Twitter user wrote: "When I woke up this morning Phil had a grim look on his face. "Did you read the news?" he said. Then he told me that schools were projected to be closed until 2021. I started to panic. I got so April fooled!"

While another added: "Someone sent me a message today to say that schools will be closed until Jan 2021. My entire career flashed before my eyes. *Not emotionally equipped for April Fools this year*"

And finally, this Twitter user, who had already worked out the prank, commented: "There was a fake BBC news headline that schools may be closed until January 2021 but that wasn't funny as that could actually happen."