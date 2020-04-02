When is Richard Ayoade in The Mandalorian? Meet Zero the Droid in episode 6!

The Mandalorian has now arrived on Disney Plus but when does Richard Ayoade appear?

It's always a pleasant surprise to see an actor appear in a film or TV series when you least expected it.

Whether it's a cameo from a film's director, such as Peter Jackson in The Lord of the Rings or John Williams popping up in The Rise of Skywalker, it never fails to put a smile on fans' faces.

For fans of The Mandalorian on Disney+, that's exactly what's in store in thanks to the surprising but welcome appearance of Richard Ayoade.

The Mandalorian on Disney+

The Mandalorian first arrived on Disney+ in the US back on November 12th.

Now, after waiting several months, fans in the UK and Europe finally get the chance to watch after Disney+ launched on March 24th.

The series follows the titular Mandalorian, known as 'Mando,' as he works to complete bounty hunting assignments to make a living.

However, one particular job proves to be far more life-changing than he and a certain tiny green alien could have imagined.

Richard Ayoade in The Mandalorian

Richard Ayoade of The IT Crowd fame takes on the role of Q9-0, a droid nicknamed Zero, in episode 6 of The Mandalorian.

The voice of Zero is instantly recognisable a Richard Ayoade and his appearance is a little odd at first for anyone who's used to seeing him appear as Moss in The IT Crowd.



His character is shown to be an adept pilot and is able to pull off moves that Mando could only dream of.

As he's a droid, Mando is instantly wary around Zero. It's something that isn't helped by the standoffish nature of the rest of the criminal crew in the episode that also features Bill Burr as Mayfeld, Clancy Brown as Burg and Natalia Tena as Xi'an.

Episode 6 of The Mandalorian

As episodes of The Mandalorian are releasing weekly, episode 6, titled The Prisoner, will hit our screens on April 17th here in the UK.

The story follows Mando as he links up with a criminal partner of his past, who is putting together a crew to undertake a dangerous heist to rescue a prisoner.

But can the gang be trusted?

Until episode 6 arrives, new episodes of The Mandalorian are releasing weekly on Fridays until the eighth and final episode arrives on May 1st.