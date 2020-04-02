Resident Evil 3 Remake: What is the release time on PS4, Xbox One and Steam?

Some fans want to know the release time for the Resident Evil 3 Remake on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

The Resident Evil 3 Remake comes out in a matters hours as opposed to months, weeks and days. This is fantastic news for those who have been itching to return to a virtual hellhole that has been plagued by a zombie virus as opposed to reality's coronavirus. Capcom's third instalment has largely been praised by critics, and here you'll discover its release time for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Steam.

As opposed to the Resident Evil 2 Remake which starred both Leon and Claire, Resident Evil 3 Nemesis mostly puts players in the shoes of the badass Jill Valentine while being terrorised by a Mr X. successor referred to as - what else - Nemesis. Although the game is more "action-packed," it's still a scary horror experience that you'll be able to enjoy most when played in the pitch black with the curtains closed and headphones on.

If you cannot wait to begin headshotting the living dead Zombieland style when you should instead be conserving your ammo, below you'll find the game's release time for PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

Resident Evil 3 Remake pre-order bonuses

You still have some time left to prematurely buy the Resident Evil 3 Remake to get its pre-order bonuses.

The pre-order bonus for getting the game on Xbox One and Steam is a Classic Costume pack, meanwhile PS4 players get the same plus an added Resident Evil 3 Remake theme.

Capcom's minimum and recommended system requirements for PC can be found over on the game's Steam page, meanwhile PS4 players will need a minimum GB space of 25GB for the campaign alone.

Resident Evil 3 Nemesis comes with a multiplayer add-on named Resistance, and this is an individual download which weighs in at 25GB also.

As someone who has hated having to waste storage space by downloading unplayed multiplayer options for primarily single-player experiences such as Uncharted 4, Capcom's standalone downloads is highly welcome.

What is the release time for Resident Evil 3 Remake on PS4, Xbox One and Steam?

Capcom hasn't announced a release time for the Resident Evil 3 Remake on PS4, Xbox One and Steam.

However, the game should launch at 00:00 BST, and the Resident Evil 3 Remake is also pegged to release on the PSN Store at 00:00 EST.

The Microsoft Store also notes that the Resident Evil 3 Remake should become available to play at midnight in the UK.

You can preload the game now so you can play the second it launches.