Reported double whammy for Arsenal regarding forward

Arsenal have been linked with Antoine Griezmann, with Sport reporting that the Gunners may be one of the clubs interested in signing the Barcelona forward in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain may also be interested in the 29-year-old forward, with Barcelona willing to sell him this summer for €100 million (£87.57 million), according to the report.

With the Gunners unlikely to finish in the Champions League places for next season and the transfer fee needed to sign the former Atletico Madrid star probably too high for the North London outfit, it is going to be extremely tough for Mikel Arteta’s side to bring the ex-Real Sociedad star to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

There have been further blows for Arsenal regarding Griezmann, who has scored eight goals and provided four assists in La Liga and has scored twice in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season, according to WhoScored.

Double whammy

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona want to include Griezmann in a part-exchange deal with PSG to sign Brazilian forward Neymar this summer.

The same report has claimed that the player himself believes that he still has a future at Barcelona, and that he will take part in promoting the new Barcelona kit for next season.