Reported double whammy for Arsenal regarding forward

Thomas Lemar of France is congratulated by teammates Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe after scoring during the international friendly match between France and Colombia at Stade de...
Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal have been linked with Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann.

Antoine Griezmann of Atletico Madrid controls the ball under pressure of Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa of Olympique Marseille during the UEFA Europa League Final between Olympique de...

Arsenal have been linked with Antoine Griezmann, with Sport reporting that the Gunners may be one of the clubs interested in signing the Barcelona forward in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain may also be interested in the 29-year-old forward, with Barcelona willing to sell him this summer for €100 million (£87.57 million), according to the report.

 

With the Gunners unlikely to finish in the Champions League places for next season and the transfer fee needed to sign the former Atletico Madrid star probably too high for the North London outfit, it is going to be extremely tough for Mikel Arteta’s side to bring the ex-Real Sociedad star to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

There have been further blows for Arsenal regarding Griezmann, who has scored eight goals and provided four assists in La Liga and has scored twice in the Champions League for Barcelona so far this season, according to WhoScored.

TOPSHOT - France's forward Antoine Griezmann celebrates after scoring a goal during the 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying football match France vs Netherlands at the Stade de France in Saint-...

Double whammy

According to Sky Sports, Barcelona want to include Griezmann in a part-exchange deal with PSG to sign Brazilian forward Neymar this summer.

The same report has claimed that the player himself believes that he still has a future at Barcelona, and that he will take part in promoting the new Barcelona kit for next season.

Antoine Griezmann of France (L) and Lorenzo Pellegrini of Italy compete for the ball during the International Friendly match between France and Italy at Allianz Riviera Stadium on June 1,...

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

