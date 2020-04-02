Reported boost for Leeds United in pursuit of £5m player

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been linked with Cyle Larin.

According to Ajansspor, Cyle Larin will not make a permanent move to Zulte Waregem and does not want stay at Besiktas, meaning that Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of the 24-year-old striker.

A recent report in Milliyet claimed that Leeds are interested in signing Larin in the summer transfer window and are willing to pay £5 million as transfer fee for the 24-year-old Canada international striker.

The former Orlando City striker joined Besiktas in January 2018 and moved to Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019.

Stats

Larin has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Jupiler League so far this season, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old has also scored two goals in four cup games for Zulte Waregem so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker has made two starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas, scoring one goal in the process, while he provided one assist in four Europa League games, according to WhoScored.