Reported boost for Leeds United in pursuit of £5m player

Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC celebrates his goal with Matias Perez Garcia #32 and Carlos Rivas #11 and Antonio Nocerino #23 of Orlando City SC during a MLS soccer match between New...
Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United have been linked with Cyle Larin.

Cyle Larin #9 of Orlando City SC kicks the ball during a MLS soccer match between Real Salt Lake and the Orlando City SC at the Orlando Citrus Bowl on March 6, 2016 in Orlando, Florida....

According to Ajansspor, Cyle Larin will not make a permanent move to Zulte Waregem and does not want stay at Besiktas, meaning that Leeds United have received a boost in their pursuit of the 24-year-old striker.

A recent report in Milliyet claimed that Leeds are interested in signing Larin in the summer transfer window and are willing to pay £5 million as transfer fee for the 24-year-old Canada international striker.

The former Orlando City striker joined Besiktas in January 2018 and moved to Zulte Waregem on a season-long loan deal in the summer of 2019.

 

Stats

Larin has made 28 starts and one substitute appearance in the Jupiler League so far this season, scoring seven goals in the process, according to WhoScored.

The 24-year-old has also scored two goals in four cup games for Zulte Waregem so far this campaign, according to WhoScored.

During the 2018-19 campaign, the striker has made two starts and 10 substitute appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas, scoring one goal in the process, while he provided one assist in four Europa League games, according to WhoScored.

Cyle Larin defender of Zulte Waregem pictured during the Jupiler Pro League match between Zulte Waregem and KAA Gent on September 22, 2019 in Waregem, Belgium, 22

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

