Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: What Tottenham Hotspur think about transfer plan, targets identified

Subhankar Mondal
A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly plan to make signings in the summer transfer window.

A general view of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium...

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are confident that the current situation at the club will not affect their plans for the summer transfer window.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announced earlier this week that all non-playing staff have taken pay-cuts for April and May or have been furloughed, as reported by The Daily Mail.

 

This means that the club cannot look at footage of players they have been scouting this season, but Spurs are confident that it will not have a major impact on their transfer plan for the summer of 2020, according to the report.

“Targets for the next window have already been drawn up and discussions around those players would rest on Jose Mourinho, Levy and Hitchen, who all remain employed,” adds the report in The Daily Mail. “It is also understood a number of their foreign recruitment consultants have not been furloughed.”

Cockrel on the roof of the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium home stadium of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace at Tottenham Hotspur...

Football on hold

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

It is not clear when the Premier League season will resume or whether football will be played behind closed doors when the campaign does get back underway.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.

Tottenham Hotspur fans watch the game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch