Report: What Tottenham Hotspur think about transfer plan, targets identified

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly plan to make signings in the summer transfer window.

According to The Daily Mail, Tottenham Hotspur are confident that the current situation at the club will not affect their plans for the summer transfer window.

Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy announced earlier this week that all non-playing staff have taken pay-cuts for April and May or have been furloughed, as reported by The Daily Mail.

This means that the club cannot look at footage of players they have been scouting this season, but Spurs are confident that it will not have a major impact on their transfer plan for the summer of 2020, according to the report.

“Targets for the next window have already been drawn up and discussions around those players would rest on Jose Mourinho, Levy and Hitchen, who all remain employed,” adds the report in The Daily Mail. “It is also understood a number of their foreign recruitment consultants have not been furloughed.”

Football on hold

Football in England is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

It is not clear when the Premier League season will resume or whether football will be played behind closed doors when the campaign does get back underway.

Tottenham are eighth in the Premier League table at the moment with 41 points from 29 matches, seven points behind fourth-placed and London rivals Chelsea.