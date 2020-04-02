Report: What Klopp has said about his Liverpool future behind closed doors

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reportedly attracted the attention of the German national side.

Jurgen Klopp has privately suggested that Liverpool will be his last job in club football, according to a report in the Daily Mirror.

Klopp has performed a remarkable job at Liverpool, and looks set to guide the Reds to their first ever Premier League title.

The German boss inherited a Liverpool side that had a lot of weaknesses, but during his time at Anfield, he has transformed the team.

Liverpool have totally dominated English football this term, and have still only lost one Premier League game all season.

Klopp’s progress with Liverpool has attracted admiring glances, and Germany are now said to view him as their top choice to replace Joachim Lowe as the national team boss.

That could appeal to Klopp, who apparently feels that moving to international football is the next step in his managerial journey.

Although Klopp reportedly has no intention of leaving Liverpool in the next two years, he could be tempted by the role of managing Germany eventually.

Klopp's departure would be a huge blow to the Reds, who will find it almost impossible to replace him when he does depart.

The 52-year-old’s passion and enthusiasm has quickly made him a legend at Liverpool, and he is their most successful manager in recent memory.