Report: Tottenham looking for 21-year-old to sign contract, Arsenal have similar hopes

(BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur gestures during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 second leg match between RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur at Red Bull Arena on...
Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to keep their young talents.

According to The Telegraph, Bundesliga clubs are keen to sign Arsenal talent Bukayo Saka and Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga this summer.

It's claimed that German sides have been looking at both players, seemingly hoping to bring more young English talent to the Bundesliga having tempted Jadon Sancho, Ademola Lookman, Reece Oxford and Keanan Bennetts in recent times.

However, Bundesliga clubs are allegedly set to be hit massively by the financial strain of the ongoing pandemic, and may not be in a position to sign players.

 

That has presented Tottenham with more time to tie down Tanganga, and they are looking for him to sign a new deal soon given that he is out of contract this summer.

Tanganga, 21, has been one of the surprises of the season for Spurs, emerging as a talent that Jose Mourinho really appears to like having given him six Premier League appearances and a Champions League debut.

Capable of playing all across the back four, Spurs can't afford to lose Tanganga right now, and this break may just give Tottenham time to get a new contract sorted.

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Everton FC at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, United Kingdom.

Saka is earning just £7,000-a-week at Arsenal, and the Gunners have similar hopes to Spurs in attempting to keep their young talent.

The 18-year-old has emerged as a full back option despite predominantly playing as a winger, and looks set for a huge future having impressed under both Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta this season.

With both players out of contract, the North London sides need to move quickly – but the issues in Germany mean they can maybe relax a little more than first thought.

Jose Mourinho, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur speaks to Japhet Tanganga of Tottenham Hotspur as they walk through the tunnel prior to the start of the second half during the Premier League...

