Report states Jurgen Klopp's reason for not wanting Harry Kane at Liverpool

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane could be a wanted man soon.

According to the London Evening Standard, Liverpool won't be making a move for Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane even if he ends up wanting to leave.

It's claimed that Jurgen Klopp doesn't agree with the idea that Kane would be ideal alongside Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, and believes he may actually 'disrupt the balance' of the Liverpool attack.

Roberto Firmino sets the press and links play so well for Liverpool, and the Reds would be looking for a similar kind of striker rather than a player like Kane – a more classic centre forward.

Liverpool would allegedly be happy to let other clubs scrap it out for Kane if he became available, seemingly making their stance clear.

Kane, 26, has been a sensation in front of goal for Spurs, smashing 181 goals in 278 games for Tottenham after coming through their ranks.

The England international will be hard to prise away from Spurs, and Daniel Levy – a tricky negotiator at the best of times – will likely demand a huge fee.

Yet, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Kane couldn't commit his long-term future to Spurs, admitting that whilst he would love to stay, he wouldn't if he couldn't win any trophies.

Liverpool could offer him a greater chance at silverware, but it seems unlikely that Klopp will bring him to Anfield.