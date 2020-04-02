Report: Former PL manager has set sights on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur duo

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Jan Vertonghen are reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte wants to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen in the summer transfer window.

Giroud is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, while Vertonghen will become a free agent in the summer transfer window when his current deal at Tottenham runs out.

Former Chelsea boss Conte is reported to want to secure the services of the France international striker and the Belgium international defender on a free this summer.

Good moves for Olivier Giroud and Jan Vertonghen?

Chelsea and Tottenham are massive clubs, but if no new deals have been agreed with Giroud and Vertonghen thus far, it does look quite unlikely that fresh contract terms will be signed in the comings weeks.

Inter are a rejuvenated side under Conte and are a force to be reckoned with once again.

The Nerazzurri are challenging for the Scudetto at the moment and are likely to do the same next season, and a move to Inter would suit Giroud and Vertonghen just fine.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.