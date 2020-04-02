Quick links

Tottenham Hotspur

Premier League

Report: Former PL manager has set sights on Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur duo

Subhankar Mondal
Antonio Conte, Manager of Chelsea looks on during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Burnley at Stamford Bridge on August 12, 2017 in London, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Jan Vertonghen are reportedly on Inter Milan’s radar.

Olivier Giroud in action at Chelsea Training Ground on October 29, 2019 in Cobham, England.

According to Tuttosport, Inter Milan head coach Antonio Conte wants to sign Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud and Tottenham Hotspur central defender Jan Vertonghen in the summer transfer window.

Giroud is out of contract at Chelsea at the end of the season, while Vertonghen will become a free agent in the summer transfer window when his current deal  at Tottenham runs out.

Former Chelsea boss Conte is reported to want to secure the services of the France international striker and the Belgium international defender on a free this summer.

 

Good moves for Olivier Giroud and Jan Vertonghen?

Chelsea and Tottenham are massive clubs, but if no new deals have been agreed with Giroud and Vertonghen thus far, it does look quite unlikely that fresh contract terms will be signed in the comings weeks.

Inter are a rejuvenated side under Conte and are a force to be reckoned with once again.

The Nerazzurri are challenging for the Scudetto at the moment and are likely to do the same next season, and a move to Inter would suit Giroud and Vertonghen just fine.

Football in England and in Italy is suspended at the moment due to the global health pandemic.

Jan Vertonghen and Michel Vorm of Tottenham Hotspur look dejected after conceding the equalising goal during the Group B match of the UEFA Champions League between FC Internazionale and...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch