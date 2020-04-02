Report: Englishman may help push Everton target to Goodison Park

Everton continue to be linked with Marseille's Bouna Sarr.

According to Le10 Sport, Marseille's move to bring in Paul Aldridge may benefit Everton as they pursue a deal for full back Bouna Sarr.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Aldridge – formerly of West Ham United – has been brought in to Marseille with the remit of selling players to English clubs despite Andre Villas-Boas's annoyance.

Nothing really materialised in January, but there are rumours already circulating for the summer window, even with no real idea on when the season will end or when the window will begin.

The report notes that Duje Caleta-Car could head to Manchester City or Manchester United, whilst West Ham United and Wolves want midfielder Morgan Sanson.

It's added that Aldridge may offer Sarr to Everton, in the hope of securing a deal with the Toffees, who want Sarr according to The Mirror (March 29, page 77).

Sarr, 28, was a winger before becoming a full back with Marseille, and he has contributed going forward with two goals and three assists.

Everton have decisions to make at right back, with Jonjoe Kenny returning from his loan spell at Schalke and Djibril Sidibe coming to the end of his loan stint.

Sarr may be the preferred option for Everton, and Aldridge being involved may just benefit the Toffees with a potential move this summer.