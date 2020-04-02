Quick links

Everton

Premier League

Report: Englishman may help push Everton target to Goodison Park

Olly Dawes
Marseille's Bouna Sarr during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.
Olly Dawes Profile Pic
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Everton continue to be linked with Marseille's Bouna Sarr.

NIMES, FRANCE - February 28: Bouna Sarr #17 of Marseille in action during the Nimes V Marseille, French Ligue 1, regular season match at Stade des Costieres on February 28th 2020, Nimes,...

According to Le10 Sport, Marseille's move to bring in Paul Aldridge may benefit Everton as they pursue a deal for full back Bouna Sarr.

As noted by the Daily Mail, Aldridge – formerly of West Ham United – has been brought in to Marseille with the remit of selling players to English clubs despite Andre Villas-Boas's annoyance.

Nothing really materialised in January, but there are rumours already circulating for the summer window, even with no real idea on when the season will end or when the window will begin.

 

The report notes that Duje Caleta-Car could head to Manchester City or Manchester United, whilst West Ham United and Wolves want midfielder Morgan Sanson.

It's added that Aldridge may offer Sarr to Everton, in the hope of securing a deal with the Toffees, who want Sarr according to The Mirror (March 29, page 77).

Sarr, 28, was a winger before becoming a full back with Marseille, and he has contributed going forward with two goals and three assists.

Marseille's Bouna Sarr during the Ligue 1 match between Lille OSC and Olympique Marseille at Stade Pierre Mauroy on February 16, 2020 in Lille, France.

Everton have decisions to make at right back, with Jonjoe Kenny returning from his loan spell at Schalke and Djibril Sidibe coming to the end of his loan stint.

Sarr may be the preferred option for Everton, and Aldridge being involved may just benefit the Toffees with a potential move this summer.

Marseille's Guinean midfielder Bouna Sarr (L) vies for the ball with Paris Saint-Germain's French midfielder Stanley Nsoki (R) during the French L1 football match between Olympique de...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Olly Dawes Profile Pic

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch