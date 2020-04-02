Report: Club’s stance on player Mikel Arteta is ‘really happy’ with amid interest

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want Daniel Ceballos at the club next season.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid will listen to offers for Daniel Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal at the moment.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The report has claimed that Los Blancos are open to selling the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, with head coach Zinedine Zidane placing him among a list of 12 players likely to be surplus to requirements next season.

Valencia and Real Betis have already made contact regarding a permanent move for the Spain international, according to the report.

The Daily Star has claimed that Madrid’s willingness to sell Ceballos has given Arsenal renewed hope that they will be able to have him at the club next season, having initially been resigned to losing him at the end of the season when his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium runs out.

Praise from Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta praised Ceballos last month, telling The Mirror on March 5, 2020 that he is “really happy with” with the Spain international attacking midfielder and what he is adding to his team.