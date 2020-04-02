Quick links

Arsenal

La Liga

Premier League

Report: Club’s stance on player Mikel Arteta is ‘really happy’ with amid interest

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) David Luiz, Gabriel Martinelli Hector Bellerin, Dani Ceballos and Lucas Torreira of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 26, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal reportedly want Daniel Ceballos at the club next season.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on January 20, 2020 in St Albans, England.

According to The Daily Star, Real Madrid will listen to offers for Daniel Ceballos, who is on loan at Arsenal at the moment.

Ceballos joined Arsenal on a season-long loan deal from Spanish and European giants Madrid in the summer of 2019.

The report has claimed that Los Blancos are open to selling the 23-year-old attacking midfielder, with head coach Zinedine Zidane placing him among a list of 12 players likely to be surplus to requirements next season.

 

Valencia and Real Betis have already made contact regarding a permanent move for the Spain international, according to the report.

The Daily Star has claimed that Madrid’s willingness to sell Ceballos has given Arsenal renewed hope that they will be able to have him at the club next season, having initially been resigned to losing him at the end of the season when his loan spell at the Emirates Stadium runs out.

Mikel Arteta the manager

Praise from Mikel Arteta

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta praised Ceballos last month, telling The Mirror on March 5, 2020 that he is “really happy with” with the Spain international attacking midfielder and what he is adding to his team.

Dani Ceballos of Arsenal looks on during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on August 17, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch