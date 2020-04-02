Quick links

Report: Arsenal's rivals for £25m man pull out of race

Chris Smalling of AS Roma during the Serie A match between Roma and Napoli at Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on 2 November 2019.
Arsenal's chances of signing Chris Smalling from Roma appear to have increased.

Roma are now considering other options rather than Chris Smalling according to the Daily Mirror, which could leave the door open for Arsenal to move.

Smalling has spent the past season on loan at Roma, and the Italian club had wanted to make the move permanent.

However, his £25 million price-tag is said to be too expensive for the Italian side, and they are now considering other options.

 

That could be good news for Arsenal, who are reportedly determined to land the England international.

Corriere Dello Sport claim that Arsenal have made a £25 million offer for Smalling, who Mikel Arteta wants at the Emirates Stadium.

Smalling would have a point to prove if he returned to the Premier League, as his performances at Manchester United were often criticised.

But Smalling has been very solid since moving to Italy, and if he could recreate those sorts of performances in an Arsenal shirt, he could turn into an excellent addition.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

