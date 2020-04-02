Report: Arsenal’s plan regarding £16m player has changed due to unforeseen circumstances

Mohamed Elneny is on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal.

According to Sabah, Arsenal are open to sending Mohamed Elneny out on loan again, with Besiktas interested in keeping him at the club next season.

Elneny joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

It has been reported by Turkish publication Sabah that due to the global health pandemic, Arsenal will not be able to sell the defensive midfielder.

The Gunners are open to sending out the 27-year-old Egypt international out on loan again, with Besiktas interested in signing him on a loan deal for the 2020-21 campaign, according to the report, which has added that the Turkish club have an option to secure his services on a permanent contract in the summer of 2020 for €18 million (£15.8 million).

Stats

According to WhoScored, Elneny has made 19 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League and has played thrice in the Turkish Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.