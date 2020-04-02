Quick links

Arsenal

Premier League

Report: Arsenal’s plan regarding £16m player has changed due to unforeseen circumstances

Subhankar Mondal
(L-R) Mo Elneny and Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on April 14, 2019 in St Albans, England.
Subhankar Mondal
Subhankar Mondal

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mohamed Elneny is on loan at Besiktas from Arsenal.

Mo Elneny of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on May 16, 2019 in St Albans, England.

According to Sabah, Arsenal are open to sending Mohamed Elneny out on loan again, with Besiktas interested in keeping him at the club next season.

Elneny joined Besiktas on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Arsenal in the summer of 2019.

It has been reported by Turkish publication Sabah that due to the global health pandemic, Arsenal will not be able to sell the defensive midfielder.

The Gunners are open to sending out the 27-year-old Egypt international out on loan again, with Besiktas interested in signing him on a loan deal for the 2020-21 campaign, according to the report, which has added that the Turkish club have an option to secure his services on a permanent contract in the summer of 2020 for €18 million (£15.8 million).

 

Stats

According to WhoScored, Elneny has made 19 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig for Besiktas so far this season, providing two assists in the process.

The 27-year-old defensive midfielder has also made four starts and two substitute appearances in the Europa League and has played thrice in the Turkish Cup this campaign, according to WhoScored.

(L-R) Mo Elneny and Konstantinos Mavropanos of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on April 14, 2019 in St Albans, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Subhankar Mondal

Subhankar Mondal

A football journalist based in Wakefield, Subhankar Mondal has previously worked for Goal.com International and Skysports.com, and has had his sports articles published in The Guardian and The Observer. He has also been on the BBC in the past and his name once found its way to the pages of the World Soccer magazine. He was recently cited in a major Louis van Gaal biography.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch